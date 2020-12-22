The city’s mayor has appointed Celia Meza as acting corporation counsel, one day after Mark Flessner was asked to resign.Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot made the announcement during a Monday news conference while further addressing the February 2019 botched police raid on the home of social worker Anjanette Young.Lightfoot said accepting Flessner’s resignation was a difficult but necessary step “in order for us to be able to move forward as a city with the full faith and confidence of Chicago’s residents and communities.” Meza …