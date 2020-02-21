Teresa Molina

Name: Teresa Molina

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 45

Current residence: Forest Park

Current position: Cook County circuit judge (appointed by Illinois Supreme Court in July 2019)

Past legal experience: Chief of Real Estate Prosecutions, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, 2016-19; Cook County assistant state’s attorney, 2001-16

Law school: The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, 2001

Campaign funds available Aug. 23 to Dec. 31: $49,785

Campaign funds spent Aug. 23 to Dec. 31: $48,346.08

Campaign website: judgeteresamolina.com

Family: Rescue dog Chola

Hobbies/interests: Travel, playing dominoes, baking, and dancing.

Have you ever run for office before?

No. I was appointed as a Cook County circuit judge by the Illinois Supreme Court on July 24, 2019. I am the first Puerto Rican ever appointed to a countywide vacancy.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I am the most complete candidate in my race, and what distinguishes me from my opponent is that I am a judge. I have more experience. I have experience in criminal, civil, and administrative law. Additionally, I have always been active in my community and with bar associations, which has afforded me opportunities to give back to my community and never lose touch with those who I am privileged to serve on a daily basis.

Why do you want to be a judge?

My interest in remaining a judge stems from my desire to serve. I have always had a strong interest in justice issues, and the role of the legal system in protecting vulnerable people. As a judge and as an attorney I realize how important good judges are to the process. I also believe the public has more confidence in the entire justice system when judges are qualified, fair and compassionate.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

I have handled thousands of cases throughout my legal career. As an assistant state’s attorney, I handled a case where two minor children were sexually assaulted by a family member. Prior to trial, on several occasions I brought the victims to my office and the courtroom so that they would become comfortable with me and inside the courtroom. Both victims testified at trial, and after a jury verdict of guilty and the case being affirmed on appeal, I am pleased that the defendant will never hurt those victims again.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of helping people and mentoring law students. As an assistant state’s attorney, I helped thousands of victims of crime, including victims of domestic violence, child abuse or sexual assault. As the chief of real estate prosecutions, I helped people who were victims of real estate professionals that violated license laws, and I made recommendations for applicants to receive real estate licenses based on the Safer Act thereby allowing individuals a pathway into a career in real estate. As a judge, I ensure that everyone is treated fairly in my courtroom, which enhances the confidence of the public in our legal system.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

As a judge, I bring good temperament, experience and compassion. I treat all who appear before me equally and with respect. My more than 18 years of practice, which has included trying hundreds of cases and dozens of juries, has afforded me a solid understanding of the rules of evidence and experience in criminal, civil and administrative law. I can be compassionate to both defendants and victims in cases, and make appropriate rulings based upon the law and evidence presented.