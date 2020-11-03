The Archdiocese of Chicago has settled for $1.5 million with a man who accused former priest Daniel McCormack of sexual assault.The John Doe plaintiff, identified by his attorney as a man in his mid-20s, alleged McCormack sexually assaulted him in 2003 when he attended St. Agatha Church in the North Lawndale neighborhood.The case, which was never filed as a complaint, settled during a pre-trial hearing before Cook County Associate Judge Elizabeth M. Budzinski on Oct. 29.According to the plaintiff’s lawyer, Eugene K …