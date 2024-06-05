LONDON — Chicago-based McDonald’s lost a European Union trademark dispute over the Big Mac name after a top European Union court sided Wednesday with Irish fast food rival Supermac’s in a long-running legal battle.The EU General Court said in its judgment that the U.S. fast food giant failed to prove that it was genuinely using the Big Mac label over a five-year period for chicken sandwiches, poultry products or restaurants.The Big Mac is a hamburger made of two beef patties, cheese, lettuce, onions …