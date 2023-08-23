McDonald’s Corporation and its top executive will have to face race discrimination and retaliation claims from its former security chief who alleges he was fired after criticizing CEO Chris Kempczinski for comments he made about the death of a child shot in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago. Michael Peaster sued McDonald’s and Kempczinski in the Northern District of Illinois, alleging that he was subjected to racial discrimination and retaliation in violation 42 U.S.C. Sec. 1981. In a written opinion, filed Tuesday, U.S …