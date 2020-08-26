An internal investigation by McDonald’s of potential misconduct has extended beyond its former CEO who was forced out late last year. McDonald’s board of directors has hired an outside law firm as part of a probe into its human resources department to determine if Steve Easterbrook, who exited abruptly in November, covered up misconduct for others in that department.The company didn’t share details about the allegations. On Wednesday, however, The Wall Street Journal reported that McDonald’s conducted an internal …