A federal appeals court revived two lawsuits accusing McDonald’s USA LLC of violating antitrust law by enforcing a “no-poaching” rule that prevented employees from moving from a job at one franchise to a higher-paying position at another.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling dismissing the suits brought separately by two former employees who allege the fast-food chain violated Section 1 of the Sherman Act by following a since-discontinued policy of barring franchise operators from …