McHenry County Associate Judge Michael E. Coppedge’s unexpected death at age 61 has left his colleagues and friends shocked. Coppedge was found unresponsive in his chambers at the Judicial Center in Woodstock on Monday morning. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.A cause of death had not been released by early Tuesday afternoon.Chief Judge Michael J. Chmiel of the 22nd Judicial Circuit said those who work or practice in the courthouse in Woodstock will miss Coppedge.“We are struck with shock …