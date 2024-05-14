A McHenry County jury awarded more than $2.9 million to the family of a man who died of a medical condition caused by a tear in his aorta about 30 hours after an urgent care center diagnosed him with abdominal pain and sent him home.The jury returned the verdict against the center’s operator, Centegra Management Services Inc., in favor of Michael B. Thompson’s wife, Margaret, as the administrator of his estate.It is the highest verdict reported by the Jury Verdict Reporter to be returned in McHenry County in a …