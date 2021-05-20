When the Illinois Supreme Court created the Minimum Continuing Legal Education Board in 2005, the state was one of the last in the nation to implement such a program. As the organization commemorated its 15-year anniversary, it’s on the forefront of technology in the field, with no plans to stop pushing forward.“We haven’t been able to do much to celebrate during the pandemic, but all of us at the board are very excited about marking our anniversary,” said Board Chair Michele Jochner, a partner at Schiller DuCanto & …