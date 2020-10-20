The Minimum Continuing Legal Education Board launched a new online portal for attorneys in Illinois to track their CLE credits.The new service unveiled at mcleboard.org last week comes after three years of development with the Illinois Supreme Court and allows CLE course providers to enter attorneys’ attendance records into the system, where lawyers can view them.“The [c]ourt has been accelerating the adoption of technology to improve the administration of justice, increase efficiency, and reduce costs,” Chief Justice Anne …