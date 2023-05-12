SPRINGFIELD — A measure that would ban the use of electronic cigarettes inside of public buildings in Illinois needs only a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to become law after it received final approval from lawmakers this week.House Bill 1540 passed the Senate on a 42-11 vote this week after passing the House 85-22 in March, clearing both chambers with bipartisan support.The measure expands the Smoke Free Illinois Act, which bans smoking in public buildings and within 15 feet of a building’s entrance, to …