Where petition for rehearing of case that reversed district court’s decision to dismiss Medicaid private right of action claims was denied, Judge Michael Brennan dissented, arguing the panel should hold the petitions pending the Supreme Court’s decision in Talevski.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a rehearing of a decision on an appeal of a decision by Judge Steven Charles Seeger, Northern District of Illinois.A hospital brought suit against the Director of the Illinois Department of Healthcare and …