Where a party is subject to petitions for involuntary admission and involuntary administration of medication, those hearings must be held separately under and intermingling the evidence or testimony of the hearings is a reversible error.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of McHenry County Circuit Judge James S. Cowlin.On Nov. 23, 2020, Daniel A. got into an altercation with his parents, pushing his father backwards into a bay window after his father tried to record his behavior on his phone. Daniel …