Where a plaintiff is seen by a resident physician whose care and treatment must be approved by a supervising physician, that supervising physician may be in a doctor-patient relationship with the plaintiff and legally liable even if he never interacts directly with the plaintiff.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Peoria County Circuit Judge Stephen A. Kouri.On Aug. 6, 2014, Tyrone Lewis (Tyrone) was admitted to Saint Francis Medical Center (Saint Francis) with difficulty breathing. He …