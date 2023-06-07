Where the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation suspends a licensee’s license, they are permitted under the Medical Practice Act to make the suspension indefinite with a minimum term.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge John C. Anderson.In August 2020, the Oregon Medical Board filed a complaint against Dr. Bhanoo Sharma following a $900,000 malpractice settlement against Sharma involving a 2016 lipoplasty procedure. The Oregon Medical Board found Sharma engaged …