Where an on-call physician with admitting privileges is consulted by phone regarding a patient, provided information regarding the patient, and determines that the patient does not need to be admitted, a physician-patient relationship is established and the physician may be held liable.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Fulton County Circuit Judge Thomas B. Ewing.Dennis Blagden (Dennis) arrived at Graham Hospital’s ER on July 26, 2017 and was seen by Dr. Matthew McMillin, who ordered …