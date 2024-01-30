Where a physician received a temporary suspension of his license, it is not a final administrative decision or subject to review by the circuit court.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Sangamon County Circuit Judge Robin L. Schmidt.Rikhav Vasanwala was arrested in Arkansas for rape and video voyeurism. On Jan. 31, 2022, Vasanwala, a medical doctor, videotaped himself performing sexual acts on a patient, AV, while she was unconscious. Vasanwala received his Illinois medical license on Feb. 17, 2022 …