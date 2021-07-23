Where hospital did not violate EMTALA when it screened patient and admitted patient to the ICU, as EMTALA could not be used to challenge quality and scope of subsequent care.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Northern District of Illinois.In August 2016, Millicent Nartey was rushed to the hospital after she complained of being unable to support her weight. Nartey arrived at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, a designated acute-stroke-ready hospital, with her husband …