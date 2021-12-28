The family of a Naperville woman who allegedly died as a result of medical negligence received $2 million in a settlement.Naperville resident Connie Ostrowski began consulting Orthopedic Associates of Naperville in May 2015 for issues relating to her ACL and meniscus of her left knee.Ostrowski, 54, received treatment from Gregory Markarian, owner of the practice, who performed surgery on the affected areas in August 2015.In September 2015, Ostrowski presented symptoms of a blood clot; Markarian ordered a Doppler …