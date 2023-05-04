A couple suing a Randolph County hospital and two of its doctors for medical malpractice failed to convince a panel of the 5th District Appellate Court that the case belonged in St. Clair County instead.Although the alleged malpractice occurred in Randolph County at Memorial Hospital in Chester, Samantha Draves and her husband, Randall Draves, filed suit in St. Clair County. They claim Samantha suffered an ongoing injury that continued in St. Clair County while they were driving through it to a different hospital for …