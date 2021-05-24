The federal courts have no jurisdiction over claims that doctors at a Veterans Affairs hospital provided subpar treatment for a VA employee suffering from a variety of ailments, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso threw out a medical malpractice lawsuit that David Bourke filed against the government under the Federal Tort Claims Act. Alonso wrote the Federal Employees Compensation Act is federal employees’ only remedy for personal injuries suffered on the job.“The …