Where a plaintiff files suit for medical negligence based on an inability to reach a doctor post-surgery, it does not require expert testimony to establish this as a proximate cause for pain and suffering damages, but will likely require one to establish any worsening medical condition.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Bridget Mitchell.Nicole Thompson was referred to Dr. Joseph LaSpisa, an oral surgeon, for a multiple tooth extraction which took place on April 9, 2015 …