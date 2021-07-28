Where Medicare beneficiary was denied coverage for claim, but did not owe anything out of pocket because liability for claim was on the part of the medical device supplier, she lacked standing to bring a suit contesting denial of coverage.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Anniken Prosser is a 37-year-old Medicare recipient who suffers from glioblastoma. The disease causes a tumor to grow and spread in the brain, and it is aggressive and …