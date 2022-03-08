Illinois Union Insurance does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify Medline Industries in a series of lawsuits over alleged cancer-causing emissions in Waukegan, a state appellate panel ruled.Justice Kathryn E. Zenoff delivered the judgment of the 2nd District Appellate Court, with opinion.At issue, she wrote, is that Illinois Union interprets the underlying complaints as alleging that emissions in total began prior to the retroactive date of Medline’s insurance policy. Medline, however, interprets them to allege many …