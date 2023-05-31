A woman who alleges she got more than she bargained for when she bought a melatonin supplement made by The Procter & Gamble Co. received an OK to pursue a consumer-fraud lawsuit against the company.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of plaintiff Lynda Calderon’s allegation that Vicks Pure Zzzs Nightly Sleep tablets contain 1½ times the amount of melatonin listed on the label.But she held Calderon adequately stated claims …