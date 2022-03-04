The radio station known as “The Mix” did not defame former morning co-host Melissa McGurren in an executive’s email saying it did not agree with her “characterization” of the events that led her to accuse the station of tolerating sexual harassment, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed the defamation lawsuit that McGurren brought against Hubbard Radio Chicago LLC, the owner of WTMX 101.9-FM.Guzman rejected the argument that the …