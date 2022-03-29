A federal judge dismissed some claims and allowed others to continue in a lawsuit against the Village of Melrose Park over $31,000 in fines levied against a couple for having lawn chairs in their front yard.Vincent and Angeline Cozzi, both 80, moved homes within the village in 2019.The couple placed six outdoor plastic lawn chairs in their front yard because they enjoyed sitting outside and eventually hosted socially distanced gatherings there during the pandemic, according to their complaint.The village said other …