A jury should determine whether Menard Inc. is liable for injuries a customer suffered when he tripped over a box that an employee left in an aisle of the home improvement retailer’s Machesney Park store, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois denied Menards’ motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit alleging the store’s negligence led to Nabil Keedi’s accident.Factual disputes prevent him from ruling on Menards’ contention that Keedi cannot …