The dangers of gathering groups in one room during the COVID-19 pandemic outweigh any advantage that might stem from questioning a litigant in person, a federal judge held.In a written opinion this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa A. Jensen denied Menard Inc.’s motion to compel Arnulfo Valdivia to sit for an in-person deposition in his personal injury lawsuit.Jensen rejected the assertion that the home-improvement retailer will be prejudiced if Valdivia’s deposition is taken by remote means.Valdivia alleges he …