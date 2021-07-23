Finally some good news.The Mercury Theatre in Lakeview, which had fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and closed last year, has arisen like a phoenix from the ashes and is now reopening its doors with a full season of exciting productions starting Oct. 5.Built in 1912 as a nickelodeon known as the Blaine, it has been through many metamorphosis through two world wars and the Great Depression to eventually being successfully operated for the past 10 years as live stage production venue by L. Walter Stearns, its owner and …