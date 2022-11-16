Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago must produce reports from an investigation into its safety protocols following a shooting that killed three people, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the reports were not privileged under the Medical Studies Act.Justice Robert E. Gordon delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.In November 2018, a man shot and killed a doctor, a pharmacy resident and a police officer at the hospital.Following the shooting, the hospital …