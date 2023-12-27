A state court jury ordered Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations to pay $30 million to the wife of a man who died of an aggressive form of mesothelioma about five weeks after he was diagnosed with the disease.The jury in Cook County Circuit Judge Preston Jones Jr.’s court returned the verdict in favor of Dorothy J. Jackson following a nine-day trial and 90 minutes of deliberations.Jackson’s husband, Thomas J. Jackson, died in October 2018. He was 64.Thomas was never directly exposed to asbestos, Dorothy’s lawyers said …