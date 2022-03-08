The metaverse went mainstream in 2022 Super Bowl commercials, with Big Beer leading the way into this new virtual frontier. Molson Coors’ Miller Lite brand created the first advertisement for the Big Game in the metaverse — a digital world where users can create avatars, content and experiences — in the form of a virtual bar. Anheuser-Busch InBev, an official Super Bowl sponsor, promoted its foray into non-fungible tokens (NFTs), unique digital assets that are expected to play a prominent role in the emerging metaverse …