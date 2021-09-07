A Metra employee’s claim that she was subjected to a hostile work environment as a result of sexual harassment can move forward, a federal judge held.Ester Miller, a coach cleaner for Metra since 2012, alleged that she repeatedly experienced sexual harassment from multiple co-workers between 2013 and 2019, which Metra failed to remedy despite her complaints.In an Aug. 31 written opinion, Judge Sarah L. Ellis, of U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois, declined Metra’s motion to dismiss the hostile work …