The family of a woman who was hit and killed by a Metra train while standing beyond a yellow warning line does not have a case against the railway operator, a state appellate panel held.In a nonprecedential Rule 23 order, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the judgment of Cook County Circuit Court Judge Marcia Maras, who has since retired, granting summary judgment in favor of Metra.The panel agreed with the trial court that Metra did not owe a duty of care to Lateasha K. Phillips, citing the open and …