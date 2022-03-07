A state appellate panel ruled Metra was not obligated to produce materials showing its surveillance of an employee who claimed he was injured on the job.The panel of the 1st District Appellate Court vacated a finding of contempt against Metra and remanded the case for further proceedings.Justice Nathaniel R. Howse Jr. delivered the delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.In February 2019, Darrell Horn, a locomotive engineer, filed a complaint in Cook County Circuit Court against Northeast Illinois Regional …