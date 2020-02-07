A Mexican citizen who has been waiting for more than three years to be put on a waiting list for a visa may pursue her lawsuit against immigration officials, a federal judge held.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee did not rule on the merits of Rosa Ludivina Camarena’s contention that officials have violated her statutory and constitutional rights with their failure to place her on the list.Lee also did not rule on Camarena’s request that he direct U.S. Citizenship and Immigration …