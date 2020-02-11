SPRINGFIELD — 2nd District Appellate Court Justice Michael J. Burke was appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court on Monday, setting off a game of judicial musical chairs on benches across DuPage County.Supreme Court Justice Robert R. Thomas announced Monday that he will leave the bench on Feb. 29.Burke will fill Thomas’ seat from March 1 through the end of the November 2022 election cycle, where voters will choose a candidate for a 10-year term.Michael Burke shares no relation to Chief Justice Anne M. Burke …