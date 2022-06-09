Recently, I gave my 2-year-old granddaughter an illustrated children’s board book, “Antiracist Baby,” by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, who wrote “How to Be an Antiracist.” In nine simple yet powerful steps, Kendi condensed and synthesized his masterwork to imbue the values of equity and community to last a lifetime. I’d read the adult version when it came out in 2019. So when my good friend and CDLB columnist Judge Ramon Ocasio encouraged me to guest write a column on antiracism, I decided to turn to “Antiracist Baby” as a portal to …