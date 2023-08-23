DETROIT — The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld a decision striking down state water rules designed to limit exposure to household and industrial chemicals known as PFAS, which are commonly referred to as forever chemicals.The rules, however, will remain in effect until all appeals are exhausted.In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday affirming a 2022 decision by a lower court, the appeals court didn’t address the merits of adopting tougher drinking water standards. Rather, it said the state failed to estimate the cost of …