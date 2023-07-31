DETROIT — Michigan residents who were catastrophically injured in car wrecks before the summer of 2019 can’t have insurance benefits reduced while they continue to get long-term care, the state Supreme Court said Monday in a decision that provides critical relief for thousands of people.For decades, crash survivors were entitled to lifetime payment for “all reasonable charges” related to care and rehabilitation. But a new state law set a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements. Suddenly, 18,000 …