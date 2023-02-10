Disgruntled popcorn lovers do not have a case for consumer fraud against a company that manufactures the snack, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed two proposed class-action lawsuits accusing Conagra Brands Inc. of deceiving consumers about the ingredients in its Orville Redenbacher’s and Angie’s Boomchickapop popcorn.The plaintiffs allege in the separate suits that Conagra puts misleading representations on the …