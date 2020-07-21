Where subcontractor on federal construction project served Miller Act notice more than 90 days before alleged last day of work, notice was untimely and it could not maintain action against sureties on the payment bond.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, Northern District of Illinois. The United States Army Corps of Engineers ran a federal construction project for the construction of two billets on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The Miller Act, which seeks to protect …