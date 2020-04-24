I am the legislative liaison for the Civil Practice Committee of The Chicago Bar Association and one of the committee members who made rule change proposals for the committee to consider.

The purpose of this letter is to respond to the Law Bulletin article by Donald P. Eckler dated April 14, 2020, titled “Proposed state Supreme Court rule changes miss the mark.”

The Civil Practice Committee is charged with the duty to review matters related to Illinois civil practice, including Supreme Court Rules, and to make recommendations. Committee members have made proposed rule changes. The committee is fulfilling its duty by reviewing, considering and discussing the proposed rule changes.

Over the months of deliberations, all committee members had the opportunity to weigh in on the proposals, and the views expressed by committee members were heard and considered, including the views espoused by Mr. Eckler. Despite that, I do not recall him stating them at any meeting or in writing, as other committee members have done.

On April 14, the committee members in attendance further discussed the proposals and voted on them. The votes are being counted.

In my view, contrary to Mr. Eckler’s contention, the proposed change to Rule 203 does not hamper the search for truth or place an undue burden on a party who chooses to retain an expert who lives in Missoula or Hong Kong. The cost of bringing that expert here will just be one of the factors that a party will consider when choosing the expert.

My view is that the proposed change to Rule 203 will eliminate the gamesmanship by some lawyers who will retain an expert in Missoula or Hong Kong just to force the opposition to incur the travel expenses or settle for a remote deposition. It is less expensive for one expert to travel than for two or more lawyers to travel.

Other committee members have made good and fair counterpoints to this proposal, including a concern about the impact on potential expert witness candidates, especially in considering the not well-heeled plaintiff or plaintiff’s firm and pro se litigants (which make up the majority of the Cook County docket).

It is my view — which appears to be shared by many of the committee members — that the proposed change to Rule 213 is an improvement that tracks the federal rules.

It is designed to eliminate gamesmanship by experts and attorneys who pretend that draft disclosures and draft reports do not exist. Those of us who have produced experts under both sets of rules generally agree that the federal rules are better, and many committee members ultimately agree in practice to adopt them in our state court civil litigation practice.

We did not hear much dissent on this proposal.

In the end, the committee will serve one of its key functions — through the process that the bar association has provided and promoted — and from its vote it possibly will present for the Legislative Committee to consider and through its own process consider with the CBA recommending one or both or neither of the proposed changes.

The suggestion that the committee should not be engaged in this work and a publication promoting that view truly missed the mark.

The Supreme Court recognized by adopting the Illinois Code of Evidence that sometimes it is wise to consider and adopt new rules to improve the practice of law in Illinois. When it adopted the Code of Evidence, it adopted some but not all of the Federal Code. It should exercise the same discretion in this matter.