The First Amendment shields the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis from claims brought by a high school guidance counselor who lost her job because her marriage to another woman purportedly violated the morals clause in her employment contract, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not rule on the merits of Lynn Starkey’s allegations that she was a target of discrimination and retaliation and was subjected to a hostile work environment because of her sexual orientation.Instead …