A child who was allegedly severely hurt while playing at an indoor adventure park must arbitrate her personal injury claims as her mother signed a release before she was able to use the equipment, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama of the Northern District of Illinois granted a motion by Chicago Urban Air, LLC, doing businesses as Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure, to compel arbitration.On April 1, 2022 Kirstin Headlee, and her daughter, K.H., a minor, visited …