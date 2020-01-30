Joseph F. Mirabella Jr., a prominent figure in DuPage County’s family law bar, died Sunday.The 84-year-old retired partner at Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella LLC was undergoing surgery to treat a brain tumor.A third-generation lawyer following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Mirabella spent his 53-year law career working for and growing the practice started by his father in 1949.After graduating from the University of Illinois, Mirabella spent two years in the Army’s intelligence …