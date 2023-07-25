Where defendant was interviewed by police two hours after heroin overdose, district court did not err in determining that his mental state at time of interview allowed for knowing and voluntary waiver of Miranda rights.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sue E. Myerscough, Central District of Illinois.In November 2017, Jeremy Outland was arrested at a traffic stop after a search discovered drug paraphernalia. The officer conducting the stop read Outland his Miranda rights and began …