A Missouri jury awarded $20 million to a former mechanic in St. Louis who was diagnosed with mesothelioma decades after servicing asbestos-containing brakes manufactured by Ford Motor Co. Ford said it would appeal. William Trokey, 76, was allegedly repeatedly exposed to toxic dust while working on brakes when he was a mechanic at a St. Louis automotive repair garage from 1960 to 1968. He was diagnosed with malignant mesothelioma, a rare and fatal cancer caused by asbestos exposure, in September 2020.The plaintiffs claim …